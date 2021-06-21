ADVERTISEMENT

Fourteen gunmen have been killed in a foiled attempt to free some suspected bandits being held at a police station in Kastina-Ala town in Benue State.

According to the spokesperson of the police in Benue, Catherine Anene, gunmen numbering “about 50” launched an attack on the station in the early hours of Sunday.

The suspects had been arrested by police on Saturday and detained, she said.

“These activities are geared towards a total clamp down on bandits activities in the area. on 19th June, 2021 five bandits were arrested and detained at Kastina-Ala Police Division for investigation and prosecution.”

“Operatives at the police division, who were already on alert, engaged the attackers in a fierce gun battle,” she said.

The police spokesperson added that while 14 of the gunmen were killed, others escaped with bullet wounds.

She also announced that police operatives were on the trail of the fleeing bandits and urged local residents to assist the police with useful information that would lead to their arrest.