The Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, have been rewarded by the federal government following their remarkable feat of winning a fifth consecutive FIBA Women’s AfroBasket title.

At a special reception held in their honour at the State House on Monday evening, each player of the triumphant squad was awarded $100,000, a national honour of the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), and a plot of land.

Members of the coaching and technical crew were also not left out, receiving $50,000 each, along with national honours and land.

Although President Bola Tinubu was not physically present at the ceremony, he was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, who made the announcements on behalf of the federal government.

The vice president praised the team for bringing glory to the country and showing the world the strength and talent of Nigerian women.

“You have conquered Africa and opened the door to global greatness,” Mr Shettima said. “Your emphatic victory over Mali, with a final score of 78–64, is not just a declaration of your tactical superiority, but of your readiness to dazzle the world.”

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, was also present, along with several ministers, top government officials, sports administrators, and well-wishers, all gathered to celebrate the team’s historic win and honour their extraordinary achievement.

D’Tigress, led by head coach Rena Wakama, made history once again on Sunday night, when they defeated Mali 78–64 in the final of the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket at the Palais des Sports de Treichville in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

It was their fifth consecutive title, seventh overall, and extended a stunning 29-game unbeaten streak in the competition that dates back to 2015.

Special commendations

Vice President Shettima hailed Coach Wakama — the first woman to lead a team to the AfroBasket title — for her exemplary leadership and for being a symbol of what women can achieve when given the opportunity.

“You represent the evolution of leadership in Nigerian sports,” Mr Shettima said of Wakama. “You have shattered ceilings and inspired young girls across Nigeria who now believe no dream is too big.”

He also commended Amy Okonkwo, who was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament, and Ezinne Kalu, the top scorer in the final, for their individual brilliance and leadership on the court.

The vice president used the opportunity to reaffirm the federal government’s commitment to developing sports as a tool for national unity, job creation, and education.

Mrs Tinubu shared her message of appreciation on social media after the reception in honour of the D’Tigress.

“To God be the glory for yet another victory for Nigeria,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Today, you have written another golden chapter in our sporting history. With this win, you have again shown the world the commitment and determination of Nigerian women.”

“You continue to inspire every young girl to dream big and break barriers through hard work. I celebrate your discipline, team spirit, and success.”

Grand arrival

The D’Tigress squad touched down in Abuja around 2:35 p.m. on Monday, slightly later than earlier scheduled. They were welcomed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by jubilant supporters and sports officials before heading to the State House for their official reception.

At the ceremony, Amy Okonkwo spoke on behalf of the team, expressing heartfelt gratitude for the national support and recognition.

“We are so, so thankful to be here today. We’re thankful we get to represent our country and continue our excellence in the sport — the gift that God gave us,” she said.

“To bring back another championship and inspire young girls that they too can one day be in our shoes — it means the world to us. We thank all our staff, coaches, doctors, and officials. I don’t think the sky is our limit. I believe we can go beyond and break more barriers.”

This latest triumph also means Nigeria has booked a spot in the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Pre-Qualifying Tournament, as the team continues its continental dominance.

Also acknowledged during the event was Musa Kida, president of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), for his unwavering support and personal sacrifices over the years to grow women’s basketball in the country.

Monday’s reception and generous rewards mirror similar gestures by the government barely a week ago, when the Super Falcons were hosted and honoured after winning a record 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title.

Like their football counterparts, D’Tigress have now been celebrated for making the nation proud.