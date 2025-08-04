Eterna Plc, a Nigerian integrated energy company, has announced a pre-tax profit of N1.6 billion for the first half of 2025.

The company’s unaudited financial results show that its revenue rose to N157.7 billion, representing a 7 per cent increase from N147.5 billion in the corresponding period of 2024.

This improvement, it said, was driven primarily by enhanced operational execution and strategic market positioning.

Eterna’s gross profit for the period was N6.9 billion with a resistant 4 per cent gross profit margin reflecting the full effect of post deregulation within the industry.

It added that operating profit came in at N2.34 billion, buoyed by other income of N575 million, an encouraging reversal from the N14.5 billion FX loss recorded in the previous year.

Profit before tax was N1.57 billion, compared to a loss before tax of N3.57 billion in H1 2024.

After provisioning for an accounting tax expense of N995 million, Eterna Plc reported a net profit of N574 million for the first half of 2025.

Commenting on the performance, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Eterna Plc, Olumide Adeosun, said the company has sustained its ability to remain agile and flexible in pivoting effectively in the face of an evolving downstream sector.

“It also highlights our efforts to drive new sources of revenue, competitiveness in the lubricant segment underpinned by cost discipline. We believe we have the right team focused on the right priorities to deliver ample returns for our investors.”

Earnings per share for the period improved to N0.44, up from a loss per share of N3.71 recorded in the same period last year.