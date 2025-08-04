President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Nigeria’s national women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, following their historic victory at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Championship, where they clinched their fifth consecutive continental title and seventh overall.

The commendation was contained in an official State House press release issued late Sunday night by Bayo Onanuga, the president’s special adviser on Information and Strategy.

In a thrilling final on Sunday night at the Palais des Sports de Treichville in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria overcame Mali 78–64, extending their unbeaten streak in the AfroBasket tournament to 29 games—a run that dates back to 2015.

President Tinubu praised the team’s remarkable display of “skill, resilience, determination, and teamwork” which propelled them to a record-breaking title under the guidance of Coach Rena Wakama.

“Your superb performance throughout the competition has made Nigeria proud. Like the Super Falcons, you have inspired our young ladies. You embodied the indomitable Nigerian spirit, the power of unity, and the rewards of hard work,” Mr Tinubu said.

Despite trailing at the end of the first quarter, D’Tigress rallied back with commanding performances from Amy Okonkwo, Ezinne Kalu, Murjanatu Musa, and Victoria Macaulay, who were key in Nigeria’s eventual triumph.

Okonkwo was later named MVP of the tournament and included in the Tournament Best Five, joining an elite group of players with multiple MVP awards in the competition’s history.

Coach Wakama, who made history in 2023 as the first woman to lead D’Tigress to a title, added another feather to her cap by securing back-to-back championships with a youthful and dynamic squad.

Acknowledging her leadership, President Tinubu said, “By winning the AfroBasket trophy for a record fifth consecutive time, you have written your names in history and shown the world what to expect out of Africa.”

He also commended the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) for its steadfast support of the team’s progress and expressed appreciation for the sacrifices made by both players and staff.

“The Federal Government and Nigerians will never forget the sacrifices and remain grateful for the highly elevating performances. The government and the people of Nigeria celebrate you and assure you of our continued support as you prepare for the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup [qualifiers] next March.”

The president concluded by expressing his eagerness to receive the team and their trophy in Abuja:

“I look forward to receiving the victorious team and the trophy in Abuja, while wishing you all a safe trip.”

D’Tigress’ latest achievement places them firmly at the summit of African women’s basketball, having won the title in 2003, 2005, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023, and now 2025.

Only Senegal with 11 titles have been more successful.