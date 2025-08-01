The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved contracts worth N987 billion for extensive infrastructure upgrades at airports across Nigeria.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, disclosed this following Thursday’s FEC meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

He explained that the projects would be funded through the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund.

“Today, it was the turn of aviation to receive the kind attention of the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Fund.

“We are very grateful that His Excellency the President has focused on aviation for massive infrastructural upgrades across the country.

“The centrepiece of the upgrades is the complete rehabilitation and modernisation of International Terminal One at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

“The terminal will be stripped down to its structural frame and rebuilt to meet international standards.

“We have decided to strip it down to only the carcass and then redo the entire mechanical and electrical systems,” he added.

He said the project, fully funded by the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Fund, had been awarded to CCECC, the company responsible for constructing Terminal Two in Lagos.

Terminal Two will also be expanded to include a new apron, access roads, bridges, and related infrastructure.

The total cost of rehabilitating Lagos airports will amount to N712.26 billion, with an expected completion timeframe of 22 months.

FEC also approved upgrades at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, including the rehabilitation of both runways and taxiways.

The project involves upgrading the airfield ground lighting to Category 2 (CAT 2) standards.

“This upgrade, costing N46.39 billion and scheduled for completion within 24 weeks, is expected to significantly enhance flight safety, especially during the hazy harmattan seasons that have historically caused delays and cancellations.

“With the navigational aids we are bringing to Kano, aircraft can land even in very hazy weather,” he added.

A major security enhancement was also approved for Lagos airport: a 14.6 km perimeter fence equipped with CCTV, solar floodlights, intrusion detection systems, and patrol roads.

This security project is valued at nearly N50 billion and will take 24 months to complete.

Port Harcourt International Airport will undergo runway and taxiway rehabilitation, with upgraded airfield lighting to CAT 2 standards.

The project, costing N42.14 billion, will improve safety and operations during adverse weather conditions.

Mr Keyamo also announced FEC’s approval for the full business case for a 30-year concession of Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu.

(NAN)