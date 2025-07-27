President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the passing of Leon Usigbe, a journalist with The Tribune Newspapers and a member of the State House Press Corps.

Mr Usigbe, a doctorate degree holder, died on Friday in an Abuja hospital.

In a statement by his media aide, Bayo Onanuga, on Saturday, President Tinubu described Mr Usigbe as a veteran State House correspondent and professional whose dedication to truth, balance, and ethical journalism earned him the respect of colleagues, public officials, and readers nationwide.

The president noted that Mr Usigbe’s insightful reporting and calm demeanour contributed immensely to strengthening democratic governance and keeping the public well-informed about the workings of the presidency and government at large.

The president remarked: “I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues at The Tribune, and the entire State House Press Corps. May Almighty God grant his soul eternal rest and comfort all who mourn this great loss.”

He was an outstanding journalist – Information minister

Also, in a statement on Saturday, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, expressed shock and sadness over Mr Usigbe’s death.

Mr Idris described the deceased as an outstanding journalist, a highly cerebral professional, and a shining light within the Nigerian media landscape.

“It is with profound shock and deep sadness that I received the heartbreaking news of the sudden demise of Dr. Leon Habby Usigbe, the Abuja Bureau Chief of Tribune Newspaper.

“Dr. Usigbe was an outstanding journalist, a highly cerebral professional, and a shining light within the Nigerian media landscape. His work was defined by integrity, depth, and an unflinching determination to the public good. As a pen-wielding advocate for democracy and national development, he brought intellectual rigour, insight, and balance to his reporting. In him, the Fourth Estate had a true patriot who used his craft to foster accountability and nation-building,” he said.

The minister recalled the late journalist’s eloquent and thought-provoking contributions during the regular Ministerial Press Briefing Sessions convened by the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation in Abuja, as well as at the press briefings in the Presidential Villa.

“His interventions consistently elevated the quality of discourse and helped bridge the gap between government and the media — all in service of a more informed and engaged society,” he stated.

Mr Idris said Mr Usigbe’s death is a monumental loss, not only to Tribune Newspaper and the journalism profession but also to the entire nation, adding that “Nigeria has lost one of its finest media minds — a man whose intellect, courage, and clarity of purpose earned him the respect of colleagues, government officials, and the public alike.”

He added, “On behalf of the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, as well as personally, I extend heartfelt condolences to the management and staff of Tribune Newspaper, the government and people of Edo State, where he hailed from, as well as to his family, friends, and professional associates. May God Almighty comfort all those he has left behind and grant them the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”