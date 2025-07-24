Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has extended his congratulations to Nentawe Yilwatda on his emergence as the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The governor, who is a top member of the APC, hailed Yilwatda on this well-deserved elevation, describing it as a strong reaffirmation of the party’s dedication to competence, internal reform, and connection with the grassroots.

Governor Radda emphasised that Mr Yilwatda’s emergence comes at a defining moment in the party’s history, bringing with it renewed energy and a clear sense of direction. He said the new Chairman’s track record as a technocrat and administrator will be a major asset to the APC’s leadership.

“Prof Yilwatda has consistently proven himself to be a forward thinking leader with the intellectual depth and political maturity required to lead the APC at this defining moment in our national journey,” Governor Radda stated.

He also highlighted the new Chairman’s impressive background in public service and academia, noting that his wide ranging credentials will be critical in navigating the complexities of national party administration. “Here is a man who understands the delicate balance between policy, principle, and people,” Mr Radda emphasised.

“I am confident that under his guidance, the APC will not only grow stronger but become more attuned to the hopes and aspirations of ordinary Nigerians,” the governor added.

Mr Yilwatda, aged 56, is a distinguished professor of engineering, an academic, and seasoned public servant. His career spans academia, electoral administration, and national service. He currently serves as Nigeria’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, a role he assumed in October 2024.

Between 2017 and 2021, he served as Resident Electoral Commissioner for INEC in Benue State, where he supervised inclusive electoral processes in internally displaced persons’ camps and other sensitive areas. Prior to that, he was the ICT Director and a respected lecturer at the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi. In 2023, he contested as the APC gubernatorial candidate in Plateau State, showcasing his deep political engagement and regional commitment.

Governor Radda urged the new APC National Chairman to continue on the path of reform and inclusivity, and expressed strong optimism that his leadership would usher in greater strategic foresight, cohesion, and people centred progress within the party.

“On behalf of the Government and good people of Katsina State, I warmly congratulate Prof Nentawe Yilwatda. We pray that Almighty Allah grants him the wisdom, strength, and clarity needed as he takes on this critical national responsibility. The APC stands to gain greatly under his leadership,” Governor Radda concluded.