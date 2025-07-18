Nigeria’s Super Falcons delivered a ruthless attacking display on Friday evening, thumping Zambia 5-0 in Casablanca to book their place in the semi-finals of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

In a rematch of the 2022 third-place playoff—won by Zambia—there was no room for doubt this time.

The nine-time champions came out firing at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium, scoring three goals before halftime and adding two more in the second half to seal a commanding victory and exact their revenge in style.

Lightning start, relentless finish

Veteran defender Osinachi Ohale set the tone as early as the 3rd minute, nodding home from a set-piece to open the scoring.

It was her second WAFCON goal against the Copper Queens, having also scored in 2014.

Esther Okoronkwo, who also found the net in their 2018 meeting, doubled Nigeria’s lead in the 33rd minute, finishing off a sweeping move to grab her first goal of the tournament.

Just before halftime, striker Chinwendu Ihezuo pounced on a defensive lapse to make it 3-0—her third goal in four games.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Nigeria never lifted their foot off the pedal. In the 68th minute, defender Tosin Demehin rose highest to head in a fourth, before substitute Folashade Ijamilusi completed the rout with a well-taken finish in the 76th minute.

Coach Madugu’s tactical mastery

Justin Madugu’s game management was spot on. He rotated effectively, bringing in Sikiratu Isah, Christy Ucheibe, and superstar forward Asisat Oshoala in the second half to maintain tempo and control.

The team’s balance, pressing, and fluidity overwhelmed a Zambian side that had come into the match unbeaten in the group stage.

With the win, Nigeria remain the only team yet to concede a goal at this tournament—underlining their defensive discipline and title credentials.

Looking Ahead

The Super Falcons will now face the winner of the Ghana vs South Africa quarterfinal in what promises to be a heavyweight semifinal clash.

As Nigeria continue their pursuit of a record-extending 10th WAFCON title, this performance has given more people the hope that Mission X is indeed possible.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

