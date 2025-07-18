President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Muhammad Babangida, son of former military President Ibrahim Babangida, as the chairman of the Bank of Agriculture.

The appointment was part of a fresh round of leadership changes across several federal institutions, with eight other individuals also named to head or chair key government agencies, according to a statement issued Thursday by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

Mr Babangida, 53, holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a Master’s in Public Relations and Business Communication from the European University in Montreux, Switzerland.

He also completed an Executive Programme on Corporate Governance at Harvard Business School in 2002.

Other individuals appointed alongside Mr Babangida include:

Lydia Kalat Musa (Kaduna State) – Chairman, Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA)

Jamilu Wada Aliyu (Kano State) – Chairman, National Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC)

Yahuza Ado Inuwa (Kano State) – Chairman, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON)

Sanusi Musa, SAN (Kano State) – Chairman, Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR)

Prof. Al-Mustapha Alhaji Aliyu (Sokoto State) – Director-General, Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa (DTCA)

Sanusi Garba Rikiji (Zamfara State) – Director-General, Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations (NOTN)

Mrs Tomi Somefun (Oyo State) – Managing Director, National Hydro-Electric Power Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC)

Dr Abdulmumini Mohammed Aminu-Zaria (Kaduna State) – Executive Director, Nigerian Integrated Water Resources Management Commission (NIWRMC)

The presidency said the appointments are part of ongoing efforts to reposition strategic government institutions for improved service delivery and national development.

