The Ipee community in the Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State has appealed to Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq to intervene in its land dispute with the neighbouring Offa community.
The Ipee community appealed to the governor after Offa reportedly claimed that some families in Offa own a parcel of land at ile Poro, where the federal government proposed building a housing estate.
In a statement by Ibrahim Toyin, the National Public Relations Officer of Ipee Progressive Union (IPU), the community said the project’s location at Ile Poro in the Egunkara area traditionally belongs to it. It said Offa’s claim arose from a “deliberate misrepresentation and misunderstanding” of a court judgement on the dispute.
The community urged Governor AbdulRasaq to advise the federal government to move the housing estate to a different location in Offa to keep peace in the two local government areas.
“As we congratulate the good people of Offa community for securing a federal government’s housing estate, we sincerely advise that they site the project in areas within their community land without encroaching on Ipee land to maintain the existing peace and harmony in the two communities.”
“The IPU acknowledges the instances where the Ipee community, in the interest of peaceful coexistence, made concessions regarding land to the Offa community. We hope these gestures are recognised as a commitment to good neighbourliness, not weaknesses. ”
“We urge the leadership of the ODU, and any individuals or families from Offa, to cease making claims to Ile Poro or any other land within Ipee.”
“We wish to emphasise that the families cited in the ODU bulletin have no historical claim to the land, having only been granted land for agricultural purposes by Ipee people as found in the court judgement referred to in the bulletin.”
