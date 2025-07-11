The Niger State governor’s wife, Fatima Bago, has pledged support for the upcoming Measles-Rubella (MR) Vaccine Advocacy Project, reaffirming her commitment to the health and well-being of women and children in the state.
Mrs Bago made the commitment during an advocacy visit by key stakeholders to her office, ahead of the planned October 2025 rollout of the state-wide MR vaccination campaign.
She thanked the team for its advocacy efforts and pledged to ensure the project’s success.
The governor’s wife lauded the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders to protect the health and well-being of children and mothers in Niger State.
The delegation was led by the state Commissioner for Primary Healthcare, who the Permanent Secretary, Mohammed Gana, represented. Also in attendance were Aisha Ndaliman, the State Focal Person for the MR Project, and Isa Vatsa, the North Central Consultant.
In her presentation, Mrs Ndaliman outlined the initiative’s objectives, noting that the campaign aims to reduce the burden of measles and rubella, especially among vulnerable children. She stressed that strong stakeholder collaboration is essential to achieving widespread vaccine coverage.
Mr Vatsa emphasised the public health threats posed by rubella, especially to pregnant women, and urged increased awareness of the symptoms and dangers of both diseases. He said the campaign would rely heavily on the involvement of the wives of the 25 local government chairmen to drive grassroots sensitisation and mobilisation.
READ ALSO: ADC’s swift spread in North-east stirs mixed reactions
He added that the MR campaign will be implemented through a partnership of the federal, state, and local governments, in collaboration with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), GAVI, and other development partners.
Iliyasu Zakari, the Chairperson of the Agwara Local Government and Chairperson of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in the state, commended Mrs Bago’s proactive stance and assured the delegation of local government support, especially in funding and implementation at the grassroots.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999