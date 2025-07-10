Former Benue governor, Samuel Ortom, says President Bola Tinubu is doing well in reviving the nation’s ailing economy.
Mr Ortom gave the commendation in Makurdi on Thursday at a media interaction.
The former governor said Mr Tinubu’s reforms were yielding visible and measurable results.
He said that the removal of fuel subsidy solved the problem of fuel scarcity in the country and has provided governors and council chairmen with more funds.
He said the new tax laws were another major reform taken by the president to strengthen the country’s economy.
“For us to reach our desired level as a country, there must be some reforms.
“Fuel subsidy was a scam. On day one of his administration, Tinubu removed the subsidy. Queues have disappeared, the results are coming out.
“No state owes salaries now because there is more money for the states to pay salaries, pensions and gratuities,” he said.
Mr Ortom said the country needed overhauling through reforms for effective development, adding that the president was already taking that step.
He described Mr Tinubu as a veteran politician and a democrat who believed in the rule of law.
The former governor said that Mr Tinubu is on the right track in anchoring his administration on the rule of law.
He said that the president was not looking at partisanship but credibility.
“President Tinubu appointed many people beyond his political party.
“The president personally commended Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, for his wonderful work.
“And that is what he believes in; credibility, which I think is the way to go in developing our country,” he said.
Mr Ortom completed his second term in May 2023, having been elected as governor on the platform of the Peoples DEmocratic Party (PDP).
He was an ally of Mr Wike in the crisis that has roiled the party since 2022.
(NAN)
