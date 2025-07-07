The Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FfD4) has concluded in Seville, Spain, with the adoption of the Sevilla Commitment, a landmark agreement aimed at accelerating progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The United Nations in a statement said the conference brought together over 15,000 participants, including nearly 50 heads of state and government, to address the estimated $4 trillion annual SDG financing gap in developing countries.

It is the first inter-governmentally agreed financing for development framework since 2015, calling for system-wide changes regarding funding challenges related to the SDGs.

The Sevilla commitment and platform for action, according to the statement, outline specific measures aimed at furthering progress towards the SDGs and emphasise the role of international cooperation.

Building on previous frameworks such as the Monterrey Consensus, Doha Declaration, Addis Ababa Action Agenda, and the Pact for the Future, the Sevilla Commitment proposes system-wide changes regarding funding challenges related to the SDGs.

The conference noted several ongoing challenges, including rising debt, reduced investment, diminishing aid, and escalating trade tensions. According to data cited, approximately 3 billion people live in countries allocating more funds to interest payments than to health or education.

The statement noted that the Sevilla commitment focuses on three main areas: increasing investment for sustainable development, addressing issues related to debt and development and reforming international financial structures.

It added that the communique includes over 130 initiatives concerning implementation, capacity building, monitoring, and evaluation.

At the closing press conference, the statement said Spanish Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo stated that the outcomes aim to support multilateral cooperation and efforts to advance sustainable development globally.

In her closing remarks, the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said “the human consequences of rising debt burdens, escalating trade tensions and steep cuts to official development assistance have been brought into sharp relief this week.

“Yet, against this sobering backdrop, the Sevilla conference delivered a strong response a unifying outcome document focused on solutions that reaffirms the Addis Ababa commitments made a decade ago, renews hope through the SDGs, and shows that multilateral cooperation still matters and still works. Let FFD4 be remembered as a conference where the world chose cooperation over fragmentation, unity over division and action over inertia.”

