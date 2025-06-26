The Nigerian Police has announced that disciplinary measures will be taken against its officers who were seen wielding firearms while pursuing actress Angela Okorie in a viral video.

The viral footage, obtained by PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, shows the actress dressed in white, carrying a backpack, and jogging while being pursued by two armed officers.

The video stirred significant controversy on social media, with many users questioning whether the officers’ actions in the clip fell within the police’s legitimate duties.

The actress, who refers to herself as the Legit Queen, has been actively promoting her forthcoming film, ‘Queen of Guns.’

However, it remains unclear whether the viral video that recently sparked public outrage is a behind-the-scenes clip from the movie’s production.

Over the past few weeks, she has consistently posted footage from the film’s set on her Instagram page.

In several of these clips, Okorie, who ventured into Nollywood in 2009, after spending a decade modelling for a soap company, was seen handling gun-like props.

‘Queen of Guns’ is directed by Prince Olisa, widely known for his work on ‘Naked Princess’, ‘Son of Shina Rambow’, and other notable productions.

Police reacts

In response to the viral clip and the controversy it caused on social media, the police, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, confirmed that efforts to identify the officers involved are underway.

The police condemned the officers’ conduct in a statement posted on its X page, describing their actions as a clear violation of the professional standards and decorum expected from members of the force.

The statement partly read: “The incident, which appears to have occurred on or around a movie set, has also sparked widespread public concern and criticism. While it remains unclear whether the scene was part of a scripted production, the conduct of the officers seen in the video falls short of the standards expected of members of the Nigeria Police Force.

“Accordingly, necessary administrative processes have been initiated to identify the officers involved and determine the circumstances surrounding the video, while appropriate disciplinary action will be taken based on the outcome of the review. The Force remains committed to upholding professionalism, discipline, and public trust.”

Social Media Policy

Although the specific offences of the officers seen in the footage remain unclear, this newspaper reported in July 2023 that the police stated that wearing their uniform without proper authorisation constitutes a violation of the Armed Forces Social Media Policy.

The police clarified this following an incident involving popular Nigerian comedian and skit maker, Abdulgafar Oluwatoyin, known as Cute Abiola.

In a skit, Cute Abiola appeared in a police uniform while begging citizens for money. The skit portrays officers carrying out their duties amid rising fuel prices.

According to the police, the unauthorised use of police uniforms and other official accoutrements is punishable under Section 251 of the Criminal Code and Section 133 of the Penal Code Law.

As of press time, the actress has not responded to the police statement.

