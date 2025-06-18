President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Taiwo Oyedele, chair of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, on his 50th birthday, June 18, 2025.
The President joins members of the Oyedele family, friends, and well-wishers in celebrating the accomplished tax expert, accountant, and economist who exemplifies excellence, resilience, and innovation in public and private service.
President Tinubu highlights Taiwo Oyedele’s inspiring journey from humble beginnings in Ikaram Akoko, Ondo State, to academic and professional distinction at top global institutions such as the London School of Economics, Yale University, and Harvard Kennedy School.
From his early years in Ikaram Akoko to his decades of leadership at PwC and his studies abroad, Taiwo Oyedele has shown that merit, discipline, and integrity are the foundations of actual achievement.
“When I inaugurated the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms on August 8, 2023, I tasked the committee under his chairmanship with a bold mission to reform Nigeria’s tax and fiscal landscape, raise our Tax-to-GDP ratio to 18% within three years, and make the business environment more attractive.
“Although I am awaiting the harmonised four tax bills to append my signature, indications are that the reforms will enable us to reach our targeted tax-to-GDP ratio, which has already risen from 10% to over 13.5%,”.
The President commends Taiwo Oyedele, former Africa Tax Leader at PwC, for his pivotal role in championing Nigeria’s fairer, simpler, and more growth-oriented tax system.
He also appreciates Mr Oyedele’s efforts to streamline taxation, provide relief for low-income households, and ensure that Nigeria’s fiscal policies promote inclusive economic growth.
As Taiwo Oyedele marks this golden jubilee milestone, President Tinubu looks forward to his increased contributions to academia and mentoring the next generation of leaders through youth empowerment initiatives such as the Impact Africa Foundation.
The President prays that God will grant Mr. Oyedele continued strength, wisdom, and fulfilment as he continues his dedicated service to Nigeria and humanity.
Bayo Onanuga
Special Adviser to the President
(Information & Strategy)
June 17, 2025
