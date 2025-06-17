The Anambra State Government has approved N9.72 billion for the execution of some key projects in the state, and the Commissioner for Information in the state, Law Mefor, has said,

Mr Mefor disclosed this on Tuesday, while briefing reporters in Awka on the resolutions reached at the 11th State Executive Council meeting.

He said the money was for the award of contracts for erosion reclamation, flood control, reconstruction of school blocks and rehabilitation of roads.

He said that projects awarded included the construction of access roads within the Nwafor Orizu College of Education at N2.10 billion, and construction of a 2.28-km Umunze-Umuchu bypass and erosion and flood control at N3.5 billion.

Others were the construction of 3.9-km access roads within the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Uli Campus, at N2.65 billion and completion of the ongoing construction of a Country Club at the Ekwulobia Stadium Complex at N528.6 million.

The commissioner said the council also approved N97.31 million for the rehabilitation of Nya Ranch Road, beside the Old Government House, Awka, plus N65.68 million for additional works on the Specialist Hospital, Fegge.

“Anambra State Executive Council approved N55.18 million for the installation of road signs, rumble strips, flashing caution lights, and thermoplastic speed bumps and N718.68 million for reconstruction and renovation of dilapidated buildings at Nwafor Orizu College of Education,” he said.

He also said the council affirmed its intention to start the Anambra Rebirth Programme, a project aimed at changing people’s behaviour to restore the Igbo values of integrity and hard work.

“More public schools that had not received enough attention would now get it, following the Soludo administration’s clearing of inherited counterpart financing arrears up to 2024.

“Council also plans to train and retrain drivers in the state and, thereafter, place drivers who commit major traffic violations on a blacklist,” Mr Mefor said.

The Anambra governorship election will be held in November of this year. Governor Charles Soludo, a former Central Bank of Nigeria governor, is seeking a second term in office.

(NAN)

