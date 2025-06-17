Nestlé has appointed Samer Chedid as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nestlé Central and West Africa (CWAR).
Mr Chedid is succeeding Mauricio Alarcón, who has assumed a new position within the global Nestlé group.
This is according to a statement issued by the company in Lagos, on Monday.
Mr Chedid is a business leader with diverse experiences across Nestlé including Middle East, Asia, and Africa.
He is no stranger to CWAR as he previously served as Country Manager for Nestlé Ghana.
In his new role, he will steer affairs of the business across 25 countries in CWAR.
Mr Chedid joined Nestlé in 1998 as a Sales Development Manager.
He was later appointed Head of Channel Category Sales Development for Nestlé Middle East Region before his assignment as General Business Manager in Bahrain, Qatar and Dubai.
He then moved to CWAR as Country Manager, Ghana then returned to the Middle East as Nestlé Middle East Region Sales Director.
He was later appointed Country Manager, Saudi Arabia and eventually promoted to become CEO, Nestlé Pakistan.
Mr Chedid is recognised for his strong leadership and strategic mindset, his passion for people and for building strong and effective teams.
Commenting on his appointment, Mr Chedid said, “I am delighted to return to a region that has been a part of my career within the Nestlé group.
“Together with our resilient team of over 5,000 employees, I will continue to advance our purpose through innovation, high-quality product offerings, and meaningful partnerships.
“Our goal is to enhance livelihoods, promote community development, and maintain our commitment to environmental stewardship.”
(NAN)
