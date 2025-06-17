The police have arrested suspects, impounded vehicles, and recovered weapons during a recent operation targeting crime and safety violations across Gombe State.

This was contained in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Buhari Abdullahi, on Monday evening.

Mr Abdullahi said the operation aims to enforce public safety regulations, prevent crime, and maintain order in the state.

Traffic violations

As part of the crackdown, 69 tricycles were impounded for various violations, including operating with unauthorised drivers, driving at night without cabin lights, and using curtains that obstruct visibility.

Other offences included operating without prescribed body numbers or number plates and using tricycles for criminal activities such as robbery and drug transportation.

In addition, 38 motorcycles equipped with banned truck horns, which cause noise pollution and pose safety risks, were seized.

Before the arrests, the police had enforced a 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on motorcycle operations to address increasing crime rates.

The measure followed reports that motorcycles were often used in robberies and other criminal activities, particularly under the cover of darkness.

Weapons recovered

In the statewide mop-up operation targeting illegal fabricators, suppliers, and distributors of dangerous weapons, the police recovered a significant cache, including 514 knives, 148 cutlasses, three daggers, and ten dagger sheaths.

The police said the initiative was part of efforts to reduce violent crime and ensure public safety.

Mr Abdullahi noted that a suspected drug peddler, Muhammad Ibrahim, aged 26, was arrested in Angwan Dakum, Dadin-Kowa, with various illicit substances.

The exhibits recovered from him included 136 capsules of tramadol, 568 tablets of Valium 5, 226 wraps of Indian hemp, six bottles of intoxicants, two litres of a harmful liquid substance known as “suck and die,” and 102 packets of assorted cigarettes.

Mr Ibrahim was also found with ₦207,845 in cash, suspected to be proceeds from drug sales.

Furthermore, the police also intensified efforts to dismantle phone theft networks, where three suspects were arrested for allegedly altering IMEI numbers of stolen phones to aid in covering up criminal activities.

Mr Abdullahi said an investigation into these suspects and their accomplices was ongoing.

Call for compliance

The police directed owners of impounded tricycles to report to the command with valid ownership documents and ensure compliance with safety standards, including installing cabin lights.

