Iranian authorities on Wednesday executed another man condemned to death for his involvement in the mass protests that swept the country nearly three years ago, the state-affiliated Mizan news agency reported.

The agency named the man as Abbas Kurkuri, from the south-western city of Izeh.

He had been convicted of “waging war against God’’ in line with Islamic jurisprudence, it said.

The judiciary found that he had been an instigator behind the “unrest’’ in his city.

Mr Kurkuri was found guilty in April 2023.

He had been accused of killing several people during the protests.

At the time, the mother of one of his alleged victims, a 10-year-old boy, blamed the security forces.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The verdict provoked outrage in Iran and abroad amid growing doubts over Kurkuri’s guilt.

The death of the 10-year-old in mid-November 2022 also caused national outrage.

His family challenged the official account in interviews with opposition media.

To date, at least 11 people have been executed in connection with the mass protests in the autumn of 2022 under the rubric “Woman, Life, Freedom’’.

It erupted following the death in custody of Mahsa Amini after she was detained for not wearing her head covering properly.

Her death unleashed the strongest wave of protests in Iran for decades.

The protests were repressed with a large loss of life. (dpa/NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

