Catfish farmers record boom in Nasarawa

Some catfish farmers and sellers in Nasarawa State have expressed satisfaction following the high patronage in their business.

The farmers stated this in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

NAN reports that research shows that catfish farming in Nigeria is experiencing high patronage, indicating a thriving market for the product.

The research also shows that this popularity is driven by several factors, including catfish’s status as a readily available and affordable protein source for many Nigerians, particularly those in the lower-income households.

NAN also reports that national fish demand, estimated at 3.6 million metric tonnes annually, surpasses domestic production, further fueling the catfish farming sector.

Uduak Solomon, a popular farmer in Angwan Tiv community in New Nyanya, said he started the business in 2016 as his main occupation after he retired as a security officer.

Mr Solomon added that over the years, his business had flourished beyond his expectations in spite of the numerous risks that were involved in fish farming.

He said that he made huge profits in the last three months in his business due to the Sallah and Easter celebrations.

Mr Solomon said that the reduction in the cost of fish feed was also a major factor that has helped to boost his profit.

According to him, in 2024, a bag of Blue Crown fish feed was sold for N29,500, but now it goes for N26,200.

“The price for a kilo of catfish currently ranges from N2,800 to N3,500 but last year it was sold for N4,800 per kilo.

“With the reduction in price, patronage had increased tremendously,” he said.

Mr Solomon advised farmers to sell their catfish according to the current market price as some farmers tend to keep their fish for long with the hope of selling at a higher price.

Margret Audu, a fish seller, said she had made tremendous sales in the catfish business this year.

She said with the high demand of catfish from various restaurants and eateries, she had witnessed an increased patronage.

Ms Audu stated that in spite of the high demand for fresh catfish, there was also a significant demand for dried catfish, as many people preferred as it was easier to preserve.

She, however, stated that the major challenge she encountered was the high cost of transportation to different farms in search of catfish.

Ms Audu appealed to the federal government and non-governmental organisations to support small-scale business owners with grants and equipment to boost their businesses.

Bala Suleiman, another fish farmer, shared his 12-year journey in the fish business with NAN.

He recounted the challenges he faced in his first year, including limited funding, high mortality rates, expensive feed, low demand and theft.

Mr Suleiman explained that he surmounted his challenges through loans and grants from cooperative societies, coupled with his determination in ensuring that his business succeeded.

He advised farmers to engage in regular sorting and changing of water as a means to minimise mortality rate to ensure a good harvest.

Elizabeth Aonodongu, a fish seller, described the catfish business as lucrative, adding that it had enabled her to support her family’s needs over the years.

She attributed the popularity of catfish to its high protein content, saying that many people preferred it to other fish, making it a much sought-after product in her community.

Ms Aonodongu said that in the last three months, her farm sold over 6,000,000 catfish, both smoked and fresh, to various bars across different communities, with many being exported abroad.

She added that sales at the beginning of the year were underwhelming due to the high cost of hatching materials.

Ms Aonodongu also expressed frustration that some customers buy on credit, promising to pay at month’s end, which negatively impacts her business.

In spite of these challenges, she advised young catfish farmers to remain consistent and view the prevailing seemingly formidable obstacles as budding opportunities for growth.

(NAN)

