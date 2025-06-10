The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance on Monday began the distribution of 2.5 million copies of the Holy Qur`an from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to pilgrims performing Hajj this year.

The copies were published by the King Fahd Complex for Printing of the Holy Qur’an in Madinah.

Copies of the Holy Qur’an come with translations of their meanings in several international languages.

This effort reflects the Saudi leadership’s care for the Holy Qur’an and its commitment to serving pilgrims.

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance oversees Islamic affairs in Saudi Arabia, including managing mosques, promoting Islamic awareness, and organising Quran competitions.

The King Fahd Complex for Printing of the Holy Qur’an is a key entity under the ministry’s supervision, highlighting the Kingdom’s dedication to preserving and disseminating the Holy Qur’an.

(NAN)

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

