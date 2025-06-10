The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance on Monday began the distribution of 2.5 million copies of the Holy Qur`an from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to pilgrims performing Hajj this year.
The copies were published by the King Fahd Complex for Printing of the Holy Qur’an in Madinah.
Copies of the Holy Qur’an come with translations of their meanings in several international languages.
This effort reflects the Saudi leadership’s care for the Holy Qur’an and its commitment to serving pilgrims.
|
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance oversees Islamic affairs in Saudi Arabia, including managing mosques, promoting Islamic awareness, and organising Quran competitions.
READ ALSO: Hajj 2025: Nigerian pilgrims to commence return trip from Saudi Arabia 13 June NAHCON
The King Fahd Complex for Printing of the Holy Qur’an is a key entity under the ministry’s supervision, highlighting the Kingdom’s dedication to preserving and disseminating the Holy Qur’an.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999