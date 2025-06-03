The Plateau State Government has given motorcycle operators 72 hours to leave restricted areas in the Jos-Bukuru metropolis.

The government announced their immediate withdrawal, saying the “Greater Jos Master Plan” prohibits motorcycle operations within the metropolis.

The action follows reports of an influx of over 400 motorcycles, which had raised concerns about public safety, traffic management, and security risks.

Social media alerts spark public concern

Before the official statement, a message widely circulated on social media heightened residents’ awareness of the issue.

The message, titled “Security Alert and Concern by Observant Jos Residents,” described a surge in unregistered commercial motorcycles in parts of Jos town.

The message said: “Observant citizens have noticed with grave concern the massive influx of strange commercial bikers (‘Going’) in Jos town, approximately numbering between 200-500, with brand new Bajaj motorcycles without number plates. Most of them wear crash helmets with face masks or head warmers that conceal their faces.

“They operate around Bauchi Road, Katako, Farin Gada, and Kwanan Shagari areas, but do not go beyond West of Mines nor reach the Terminus area. It has also been observed that they don’t operate beyond 4:00 p.m.”

According to the message, the cyclists do not know their way around the city.

“They don’t know the city, and even with the small radius they operate, they have to be directed around. Their spoken Hausa (accent) is strange, not from the familiar Northern states we know.

“Big question, what are the security operatives doing about these commercial bikers with unregistered motorcycles? Are they on surveillance operations?”

The alarming message stirred public discourse and amplified calls for government intervention.

Ban on motorcycles

The ban on motorcycles within the greater Jos area is part of measures to address urban transportation challenges and enhance security.

The restriction aims to curb the use of motorcycles in criminal activities and reduce traffic accidents in the city centre.

Although the ban has been in effect for several years, its enforcement has been met with resistance and occasional violations, prompting renewed government efforts to ensure compliance.

In a statement on Monday by the Plateau State Commissioner for Transportation, Davou Gyang, the government warned that the 72-hour window represents a final opportunity for operators to comply.

Mr Gyang warned that defaulters would be penalised.

“The law prohibiting motorcycles in restricted areas is still in effect and will be strictly enforced. Non-compliance will attract severe legal penalties, including prosecution by mobile courts,” he said.

To facilitate enforcement, mobile courts have been deployed across the metropolis to prosecute offenders swiftly.

The government emphasised that the ban remains critical to maintaining order and safeguarding residents.

Mr Gyang noted that motorcycle-related accidents and their use in criminal activities have been a recurring challenge, necessitating firm action.

While recognising the role motorcycles play in transportation, he urged operators to respect the law and relocate to areas where their activities are permitted.

He also encouraged the public to support the government’s enforcement efforts by adhering to the law and reporting violations.

“It is essential for everyone to cooperate for the collective benefit of the community. Adhering to these restrictions will help ensure a safer and more organised metropolis,” Mr Gyang added.

He said the government is committed to creating a secure and orderly urban environment.

