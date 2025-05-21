The Niger State House of Assembly has approved a ₦70 billion bond request by Governor Umaru Bago to finance infrastructure projects in the state.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bond was approved during the plenary session in Minna on Tuesday following its review by the House Committee on Finance, which presented its report to the House.
The Chairman of the Committee, Aliyu Wushishi, said the bond request was part of a planned ₦100 billion Private Bond issuance for 10 years.
The House unanimously adopted the committee’s recommendation and approved its report
The Speaker of the House, Abdulmalik Sarkin-Daji, directed the Clerk of the House to transmit the formal approval to the executive.
NAN recalls that the House had on 15 May during its plenary session presided by Afiniki Dauda, Deputy Speaker, read the executive correspondence announcing Mr Bago’s desire to seek the bond.
The correspondence revealed that the State Executive Council, at its 55th sitting on 22 April, approved the issuance of the N70 billion out of the N100 billion Niger State 2025 bond raise programme.
In the letter to the House, the governor disclosed that the bond aimed to finance critical projects in healthcare, education, infrastructure, water supply, and inter- and intra-state connectivity.
