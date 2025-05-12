The National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) says it has completed the airlift of intending pilgrims from four Nigerian states: Kogi, Oyo, Imo and Abia.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the airlift began on 9 May, with pilgrims from Imo and Abia states.

NAHCON spokesperson Fatima Usara announced on Monday that 17.6 per cent of Nigerian pilgrims have been successfully airlifted and have arrived in Saudi Arabia.

According to the NAHCON control unit, 7,825 pilgrims from various states of the federation have been airlifted in 19 trips as of Monday afternoon, with 559 Kwara pilgrims departing Ilorin for Madina at 12 noon.

“Air Peace has concluded the airlift of Kogi State pilgrims, transporting 559 out of the 564 scheduled. Similarly, Max Air has completed the airlift of Oyo State pilgrims with a total of 1,083 pilgrims successfully conveyed to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“Imo and Abia States have also completed their operations, with the exception of a few “no-show” pilgrims during the inaugural flight. These will be accommodated in the mop-up flights later in the exercise

“Within three days of commencement, the commission has successfully airlifted 19 per cent of the total intending pilgrims. This marks a notable improvement from the 9 per cent airlift within the same period in 2024.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“For Nasarawa State with 944 pilgrims, UMZA Air is concluding its operations currently with the final flight already on the ground, preparing for takeoff.

“Going forward, UMZA Air is scheduled to begin the airlift of Kaduna State pilgrims on 14th May and will operate back-to-back flights. FlyNas will commence the airlift of Sokoto pilgrims by 13th May and, barring any changes, will begin operations for Abuja pilgrims on 16th May. Air Peace is slated to begin the transportation of Borno pilgrims on 18th May.

“NAHCON Chairman Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman commends the performance of the airlines, the State Pilgrims’ Boards and other stakeholders for their cooperation that facilitated the smooth and timely movement of pilgrims.”

Approximately 63,000 Nigerian pilgrims are expected for the 2025 Hajj, with Vice President Kashim Shettima set to lead the Nigerian delegation at the commencement of the pilgrimage in June.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

