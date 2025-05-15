Nigeria’s Flying Eagles won’t be playing in the final of the 18th Africa U-20 Cup of Nations. Instead, they’ll be fighting for third place after losing 1-0 to South Africa’s Amajita in the semi-final on Thursday.
Coach Aliyu Zubairu’s team started strong, full of energy and determination.
They created several good chances early in the match, but couldn’t put the ball in the net.
Kparobo Arierhi had a few great opportunities, including one where he was just six yards from goal, but the chances were missed.
|
South Africa didn’t attack much in the first half but stayed calm and focused.
When they finally got a chance, they made it count.
After Nigerian goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt got injured and had to leave the game in the second half, substitute goalkeeper Ajia Yakub came on.
Not long after, he misjudged a cross, and South Africa’s Tylon Smith jumped highest to head the ball into the net.
Nigeria tried to fight back, with late efforts from Mendos Rickson and Auwal Ibrahim, but couldn’t find a goal.
Now, the Flying Eagles will play for the bronze medal on Sunday, facing the loser of the other semi-final between Egypt and Morocco.
READ ALSO: Flying Eagles top list as Egypt, Morocco, South Africa qualify for U-20 World Cup
While the game on Sunday is not the final they hoped for, the Flying Eagles will be hoping to fully grab a chance to bring home a medal.
Though with seven titles to their name, Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have failed to conquer the continent since they last did in 2015.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999