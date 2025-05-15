Nigeria’s Flying Eagles won’t be playing in the final of the 18th Africa U-20 Cup of Nations. Instead, they’ll be fighting for third place after losing 1-0 to South Africa’s Amajita in the semi-final on Thursday.

Coach Aliyu Zubairu’s team started strong, full of energy and determination.

They created several good chances early in the match, but couldn’t put the ball in the net.

Kparobo Arierhi had a few great opportunities, including one where he was just six yards from goal, but the chances were missed.

South Africa didn’t attack much in the first half but stayed calm and focused.

When they finally got a chance, they made it count.

After Nigerian goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt got injured and had to leave the game in the second half, substitute goalkeeper Ajia Yakub came on.

Not long after, he misjudged a cross, and South Africa’s Tylon Smith jumped highest to head the ball into the net.

Nigeria tried to fight back, with late efforts from Mendos Rickson and Auwal Ibrahim, but couldn’t find a goal.

Now, the Flying Eagles will play for the bronze medal on Sunday, facing the loser of the other semi-final between Egypt and Morocco.

While the game on Sunday is not the final they hoped for, the Flying Eagles will be hoping to fully grab a chance to bring home a medal.

Though with seven titles to their name, Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have failed to conquer the continent since they last did in 2015.

