The UN aviation agency had ruled that Russia was responsible under international law for the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17.
The Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777, known by its flight number MH17, was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down over Ukraine’s Donetsk region, killing 298 people.
The council of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) ruled that Russia had failed to uphold its obligations under international air law.
The case was brought by Australia and the Netherlands.
|
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement that the ICAO Council had “upheld the fundamental principle that weapons should not be used against civil aircraft.
“This is a historic moment in the pursuit of truth, justice and accountability for the victims of the downing of Flight MH17, and their families and loved ones.’’
Australia welcomed the ruling and urged the council to determine remedies.
“We call upon Russia to finally face up to its responsibility for this horrific act of violence and make reparations for its egregious conduct, as required under international law.
“While we cannot take away the grief of those left behind, we will continue to stand with them in that grief and pursue justice for this horrific act,’’ she said.
Russia has repeatedly denied all responsibility.
The ICAO, based in Montreal, and its 193 member states set global aviation standards but lack regulatory powers.
(dpa/NAN)
