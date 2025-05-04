From 3 to 10 May, former US News Executive Stacia Philips will visit Nigeria for a US Speaker Programme on Journalism Innovation and Sustainable Media Business. The US Speaker Programme, organised by the Channels Academy, with support from the US Mission in Nigeria, aims to equip media leaders with the skills to foster resilient, financially sustainable newsrooms across Nigeria.

An award-winning former senior media executive with over 30 years of experience, Ms Philips played a pivotal role in shaping the editorial, strategic, and creative cross-platform direction at ABC News, where she served as executive vice president.

While at the outlet, she also oversaw business development and operations for their radio division. Prior to that, Ms Philips worked at CNN as the director of news planning and coverage. She is currently the President and CEO of Philips Strategic Insights.

During her weeklong visit, Ms Philips will lead intensive two-day workshops in both Abuja and Lagos, sharing insights from the US media industry with leading media CEOs, managing directors, editors-in-chief, and executive editors. Workshop topics will include how to lead through disruption, explore innovative business models, grow engaged audiences, diversify revenue streams, and plan for effective leadership succession.

Through panel discussions, breakout groups, and interactive sessions, the US Speaker Programme will equip 100 Nigerian media leaders with the practical tools needed to navigate the dynamic media landscape in an era of changing business models and operating environments.

Reflecting on the upcoming visit, Ms Philips said, “I couldn’t be more excited about my first trip to Nigeria, especially as we gather to tackle the critical issues shaping the future of our industry. No matter where we are in the world, no matter the size of our newsroom or the medium we work in, we’re all facing many of the same challenges — from rapid technological shifts and the rise of AI to the disruptions of a digital-first world and the ever-evolving media landscape.”

US Consulate Public Affairs Officer Julie McKay noted that a free and independent media is vital for a healthy and resilient democracy. She explained that the overarching goal of the programme is to advance ongoing efforts aimed at improving access to credible, accurate, and reliable information for citizens by promoting the business sustainability of independent newsrooms.

“We’re honoured to welcome a seasoned US media leader like Stacia Philips to Nigeria,” said Ms McKay. “Her expertise comes at a critical time, as media leaders around the world are exploring opportunities to innovate—not only in how they report the news, but in how they sustain their business operations. This programme is about equipping Nigerian media leaders with the tools to lead confidently in a fast-changing global media landscape.”

The General Manager of the Channels Academy, Kingsley Uranta, highlighted the timeliness of the workshop and how it aligns with the Academy’s mission to strengthen the editorial independence of Nigerian news outlets.

“As media executives face growing pressure from operational and commercial pain points, this workshop offers timely and strategic guidance on how to navigate the challenges,” Mr Uranta noted. “At Channels Academy, we are committed to equipping leaders with the knowledge to safeguard editorial independence and preserve journalistic integrity and survival.”

The US Speaker Programme on Journalism Innovation and Sustainable Media Business is the latest example of the US Mission’s longstanding engagement with and support for the Nigerian media. Through our longstanding commitment to press freedom, the US government has trained hundreds of Nigerian journalists on themes from health, national security, and elections to prioritising truth, investigative journalism, and media ethics.

