President Bola Tinubu on Thursday said his administration remained committed to prioritising the welfare of Nigerian workers.
The president said this in a post on his official X handle to mark the 2025 Workers’ Day, acknowledging the critical role of workers in national development.
“To every Nigerian worker, Happy Workers’ Day. You are the engine of our economy and the secret to our nation’s growth. Our administration has and will continue to prioritise workers’ welfare. Together, we will make Nigeria great again.
“Here’s to everyone – young and old, entrepreneur or employee, in the private or public sector – whose meaningful contributions help in no small way to the development of our homes, communities, and our dear nation. Happy Workers’ Day, Nigeria,” said Mr Tinubu.
(NAN)
