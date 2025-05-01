President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja for Katsina State on Friday for a two-day official visit.
During the visit, the president will meet with key stakeholders to assess the security situation in the state.
He will commission the Katsina Agricultural Mechanized Centre and a 24KM dual carriageway completed by Governor Dikko Radda.
President Tinubu will also honour an invitation to attend the wedding of the governor’s daughter before returning to Abuja.
Bayo Onanuga
Special Adviser to the President
(Information & Strategy)
