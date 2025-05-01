As Nigerians mark this year’s International Workers’ Day, Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, former Ogun State governorship candidate and a top chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has called on the government to take urgent steps to protect and support workers, especially as many continue to struggle with the rising cost of living.

In his May Day message, Mr Ajadi praised the Nigerian workforce for their resilience and contribution to national development, even while facing growing financial pressure.

“Today is not just a public holiday; it is a celebration of strength, determination, and the spirit of the Nigerian worker,” he said. “From civil servants and teachers to health workers and artisans, every hand that labors keeps the engine of this nation running. I salute their sacrifices.”

Despite the federal government’s recent decision to raise the minimum wage to N70,000, many workers say the increase has been quickly overshadowed by soaring inflation, high fuel and transport costs, and rising food prices.

For many, the new wage barely covers monthly essentials.

May Day, celebrated globally, is a time to honour workers’ rights and call attention to their struggles.

In Nigeria, it has become a yearly reminder of the need for better working conditions, fair pay, and social protection.

Mr Ajadi used the occasion to urge both federal and state governments to turn their attention to the daily realities of workers.

“It is not enough to acknowledge our workers once a year. Their health, safety, and wages must be protected daily. Governments and private employers must rise to the occasion by creating policies that support decent livelihoods,” he said.

He also encouraged workers not to lose hope and to stay united in pushing for a better future.

“Unity is strength. When workers stand together, they can drive change. I urge every worker not to lose hope. A better Nigeria is still possible, and their contributions will never be forgotten,” Mr Ajadi affirmed.

He ended his message with a note of encouragement:

“Stay safe, stay healthy—your hard work moves our nation forward.”

At a period when many households are making tough choices just to survive, employers have been called up to make worker-centered policies both timely and necessary.

