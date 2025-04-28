The women of the Odo-Oro community in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State on Monday protested over the alleged destruction of their farmlands by an agriculture firm, Agbeyewa Farms, located in the area.

The women trooped out in numbers and marched around the town, bearing placards with different inscriptions to express their grievances against the firms.

Some inscriptions include ‘Agbeyewa leave us alone’, ‘Agbeyewa don’t kill us’, and ‘We will not leave our ancestral land for Agbeyewa.’

They appealed to President Bola Tinubu, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, Cyril Fasuyi, a senator, and other leaders to prevail on Agbeyewa farms and not destroy their farmlands, which they said are their only source of livelihood.

Speaking on behalf of the protesting women, the Eyelobinrin Ara of Odo-Oro kingdom, Adebomola Ogunsakin, said, “They are destroying our lands, they are cutting down our cocoa farms, cutting down our palm trees and destroying what is left of what our forefathers gave to us.

“They are uprooting the economic trees, destroying whatever was left for us for our forefathers. If this inhumanity should continue, what do they want us to survive on?”

Receiving the protesters in his palace, the Onise of Odo-Oro, Babatunde Jemilehin, said the community would not allow groups or companies to take over their lands without necessary discussions forcefully.

The traditional ruler denied insinuations that the protest was organised to tarnish the image of the company, stating that the community is not against any form of investment for economic growth,

“I don’t understand this kind of investment that is poised at making people’s livelihood and ancestral heritage disappear. I am sure this cannot be the intention of the state government because if they want to create food security, they are actually doing the opposite, which is food insecurity.

“I am surprised that these people are still audaciously carrying out the destruction of my people’s farmlands despite our daily cries to the government to save us from these heartless people called Agbeyewa.

“My people have spoken, and I stand with them. Our decision is that we will not continue to tolerate this injustice and inhumane behaviour from anybody,” Mr Jemilehin said.

But John Olajide, the founder of Agbeyewa Farms, a subsidiary of Cavista Holdings, urged the community to make itself available for talk and to share their concerns, saying that any responsible investors would carry the community along to ensure everybody wins.

Mr Olajide said he was only interested in changing the state’s economic narratives by creating employment opportunities and achieving food security.

“The history might be the issue because some people who claimed to be investors have come here to take advantage of communities in the past. So, we understand some of the anxiety and fears some communities have. But when you have genuine investors that are well known and referenced by the government, it is important that the community partner with them.

“If there are any areas of misunderstanding, it is natural that there will be conflict from time to time; they should sit, talk and share their concerns, and any responsible investors will carry the community along to ensure everybody wins.

“At Cavista Holdings and Agbeyewa farms, we are about win for the community, government and for everybody. To create and create jobs and create jobs, that is our aim,” Mr Olajide said.

