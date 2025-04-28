The Nigerian government has expanded the annual enrollment quota for nursing students from 28,000 to 115,000 within two years to strengthen the country’s healthcare and education sectors.

The Minister of Education, Olatunji Alausa, in a statement signed by the ministry’s spokesperson, Folashade Boriowo, said the government surpassed its initial target of enrolling 110,000 students annually into nursing programmes.

Mr Alausa attributed the achievement to collaboration between the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, led by Coordinating Minister Muhammad Pate.

He credited the success to an increased focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Medical Sciences (STEMM), a priority area for the current administration.

“This increased enrollment capacity signals a transformative era for nursing education in Nigeria, positioning the country to meet domestic and global demands for qualified healthcare professionals,” he said.

He also thanked stakeholders, including the Nigerian Council of Nurses and Midwifery, industry leaders, teaching hospitals, and ministry staff, for their role in achieving the target.

Healthcare workforce shortages

The increase in enrollment is part of a broader strategy to mitigate the shortage of healthcare workers in Nigeria, a situation exacerbated by the emigration of medical professionals seeking better opportunities abroad.

In May 2024, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Mr Pate, reported that the enrollment quota for medical, nursing, and other health professional schools had increased from 28,000 to 64,000 annually.

By June, the government announced plans to further raise the annual nursing student enrollment to over 100,000, aiming to address the critical shortage of healthcare workers in the country.

Nigeria’s nursing crisis

Nigeria’s healthcare system has long struggled with a shortage of trained professionals. As of 2023, the nurse-to-patient ratio was about 1:1,160, far below the World Health Organisation’s recommended 1:300 ratio.

This shortage, worsened by the persistent emigration of healthcare workers widely known as the “Japa syndrome”, has left hospitals and clinics understaffed across the country.

To cope with the surge in student numbers, the government said it is investing in infrastructure upgrades across 18 nursing institutions nationwide. New colleges are also to be established, while existing ones will be expanded and re-equipped.

With over 400 accredited nursing training institutions as of January 2025, and despite the boost in student enrollment, authorities recognise that training more nurses will not immediately solve the healthcare sector’s problems.

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah recently appealed to graduating nursing students to remain in Nigeria, stressing the state’s investment in their education.

