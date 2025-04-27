He made this known while briefing journalists in Abuja on Saturday after a meeting with political stakeholders from Delta.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.
Mr Uzodimma said: “You can see the tide is moving and people are joining and there will be no end to it. You must have heard that our party in Delta is growing from strength to strength.
“The high point of the state of the party is that Delta is now almost a one-party state.”
Mr Uzodimma, who chairs the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), said that with the development in Delta, the APC would use its internal mechanism to integrate old and new members.
“We have to meet to be able to manage this very huge success, to ensure that using the mechanism, the internal mechanism of our great party, that we will receive our new members, our new leaders.
“We will then come together as a family to grow the party and support the government in Delta for the benefit of our people and members of our great party.
“So, I think we are happy with the development and a big testimony to the fact that the APC government in Nigeria is being admired by many, if not all and sundry.”
(NAN)
