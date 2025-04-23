The Katsina State Government has expressed interest in taking over the 10 megawatts wind farm in the state to boost electricity supply.

The state government also plans to integrate additional solar energy to expand the plant’s capacity, said Bolaji Tunji, special adviser on strategic communication and media relations to the Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu in a statement on Wednesday.

“The Katsina State Government, through its partnership with Genesis Energy, expressed interest in taking over the wind farm, built by the federal government, to enhance electricity supply in the state by integrating additional solar energy to expand the plant’s capacity,” the statement said.

According to the statement, Governor Dikko Radda on Tuesday had a strategic dialogue with Mr Adelabu.

Mr Tunji said the high-level meeting, aimed at bolstering energy development partnerships between the federal and state governments, focused on aligning federal and state efforts to advance sustainable power infrastructure and expand electricity access in Katsina State.

“The discussion centred on the utilisation and proposed hybridisation of the 10 megawatts wind farm in Katsina State,” he said.

The wind farm project located at Lambar Rimi area of Katsina State, began in 2005 under the governor of the state at the time.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The project, which was established with the potential to provide significant renewable energy to the region, was then taken over by the federal government in 2007.

In 2010, the project was awarded to French firm Messrs Vergnet SA for £18.5 million and an additional N494 million and expected to be completed within 24 months but it never happened.

In 2017, N904.5 million was budgeted for the completion of the project by the Federal Ministry of Power. However, despite receiving significant funding, the project has faced numerous delays and remained inactive for years.

Minister speaks on governor’s takeover bid

Mr Adelabu welcomed the governor’s request, noting that the proposed initiative aligns with the Electricity Act 2023, which empowers sub-national governments to drive electricity development within their jurisdictions.

He commended Mr Radda for his visionary approach to energy development and his commitment to increasing energy access for the people of Katsina State, while emphasising that improved electricity supply will not only enhance the quality of life but also stimulate economic growth and development in the region.

He affirmed that the initiative is consistent with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, which prioritises universal energy access and the economic empowerment of all Nigerians through reliable and sustainable power supply.

He assured the governor of the federal government’s readiness to collaborate with the state government to ensure a seamless concession process for the wind farm, and support the state’s ambition to scale up electricity delivery for its people.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

