The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has attributed the bickerings and frictions noticeable in its fold to possible gaps in understanding the specific roles and responsibilities of the different actors within the Hajj industry.

The spokesperson of the commission, Fatima Usara, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mrs Usara expressed concerns that the frictions are being experienced at the time the commission is working towards enduring a successful Hajj this year.

Although she was not specific about the frictions, Mrs Usara may be referring to media reports of the misunderstanding within the leadership of the commission.

Daily Trust reported on Tuesday that some members of the board of NAHCON had expressed displeasure with the leadership style of the commission’s chairman, Abdullahi Usman.

According to reports, some aggrieved board members, who are also commissioners, had written a petition to Vice President Kashim Shettima, accusing Mr Usman, a professor, of gross misconduct, violation of procurement regulations and exclusion from activities at the commission.

The petitioners alleged that they were sidelined by the commission from the pre-hajj visits to Saudi Arabia, the fixing of Hajj fare, the selection of tour operators and Saudi service providers, and procurement, among other oversight functions.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mrs Usara admitted that the development is a cause for concern but assured that despite differing opinions, all parties share a common concern for the welfare of the pilgrims.

“Recently, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has, unfortunately, witnessed a series of bickering and exchanges in the media. This development, coming at a critical period when preparations for Hajj are peaking, is indeed a cause for concern.

“However, on the positive side, these exchanges reflect the keen interest of various stakeholders in ensuring the success of Hajj. It shows that, despite differing opinions, all parties share a common concern for the welfare of the pilgrims.

“That said, the back-and-forth also indicates a possible gap in understanding the specific roles and responsibilities of the different actors within the Hajj industry. This misunderstanding is perhaps responsible for some of the frictions being experienced as more efforts are geared towards the successful delivery of Hajj 2025,” she said.

The spokesperson said the commission fully understands these dynamics and, therefore, appealed to all stakeholders to kindly prioritise collaboration towards the immediate goal of delivering a successful Hajj exercise.

“We assure all concerned that, by Allah’s grace, the commission will convene such a retreat after the Hajj, where all issues can be thoroughly discussed and amicably resolved,” she stated.

Read the full statement

NAHCON: Let’s Work Together for a Successful Hajj

Recently, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has, unfortunately, witnessed a series of bickering and exchanges in the media. This development, coming at a critical period when preparations for Hajj are peaking, is indeed a cause for concern.

However, on the positive side, these exchanges reflect the keen interest of various stakeholders in ensuring the success of Hajj. It shows that, despite differing opinions, all parties share a common concern for the welfare of the pilgrims.

That said, the back-and-forth also indicates a possible gap in understanding the specific roles and responsibilities of the different actors within the Hajj industry. This misunderstanding is perhaps responsible for some of the frictions being experienced as more efforts are geared towards the successful delivery of Hajj 2025.

It is worth recalling that since the assumption of office by the new NAHCON Chairman, Prof Abdullahi Saleh Usman, there has hardly been sufficient time to convene a stakeholders’ conference or retreat where roles, responsibilities, and limitations of each party could be clearly spelt out. Also recall that before his untimely exit from office, Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi had indeed planned to hold such a retreat to address contentious issues and promote smoother operations going forward.

The Commission fully understands these dynamics and, therefore, appeals to all stakeholders to kindly prioritize collaboration towards the immediate goal of delivering a successful Hajj exercise. We assure all concerned that, by Allah’s grace, the Commission will convene such a retreat after the Hajj, where all issues can be thoroughly discussed and amicably resolved.

For now, our stakeholders’ collective priority should be ensuring the success of the forthcoming Hajj, especially considering the huge financial, emotional, and spiritual investments that pilgrims have made in order to discharge this spiritual obligation. Let not our differences of understanding affect the trust reposed on us to serve our pilgrims efficiently.

In another development, the Commission has received an official notice from Saudi Arabia informing that 13th April is the deadline for those who wish to enter the kingdom for Umrah, and 29th April is the deadline for those in kingdom for Umrah to exit the country in preparation for this year Hajj.

The notice says any violation will attract a fine of SR100,000 (one hundred thousand Saudi Riyals). Please all Umrah pilgrims are advised to be guided by this directive to avoid any embarrassment.

Fatima Sanda Usara,

Assistant Director, Information and Publication,

For Chairman NAHCON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

