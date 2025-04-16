The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has announced plans to develop a media enhancement bill aimed at improving the welfare of its members.

The National President of NUJ, Alhassan Abdulahi, said this during the 2025 Easter Cantata Concert held in Abuja on Tuesday.

The concert organised by the NUJ Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council, is themed, “Renewal and Hope: Harnessing the Transformation Power of Unity and Progress.”

Mr Abdulahi said senior colleagues within the profession were working on a media enhancement bill that would soon be presented to the National Assembly for consideration.

He expressed hope that if the bill were passed, it would mark a new beginning for journalism in Nigeria, with improved remuneration for journalists.

The NUJ president also urged journalists to reflect spiritually during the Easter period and adopt a spirit of forgiveness.

Additionally, he appealed to journalists to prioritise national unity and security issues to ensure a peaceful Nigeria.

Leke Abejide, Chairman of the House Representatives Committee on Customs and Excise, described NUJ as playing crucial role in the Renewed Hope Agenda, which sought to transform Nigeria into a unified and prosperous nation.

He commended the current administration for its efforts to drive economic development and create a hopeful future for the country.

Ali Muhammad Ali, the managing director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), emphasised the importance of journalists embodying the values of unity and transformation in their reporting.

Mr Ali was represented by Kayode Olaitan, Director of Planning, Research and Statistics at NAN.

Grace Ike, Chairman of NUJ FCT, argued that unity was a key driver of progress and urged journalists to use their unique role to share stories that inspire, educate, and unite communities.

Ms Ike said unity was a catalyst for progress, as it was the foundation on which progress was built.

“It is the glue that holds us together, allowing us to face challenges with strength and resilience.

“As journalists, we have a unique role in promoting unity by sharing stories that inspire, educate, and unite our communities,” she said.

(NAN)

