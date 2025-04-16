…the South African G20 presidency presents a significant platform to elevate the perspectives of the Global South and strengthen African agency in championing inclusive economic growth, sustainable development, and more equitable global governance. It offers an opportunity to encourage deeper cooperation on critical issues such as climate change, inequality, and debt relief, benefiting African and non-African countries.

The recent attacks on multilateralism could potentially jeopardise the ongoing efforts of states and non-state actors to foster international cooperation, maintain global order, and address global inequality. While some global actors have expressed concerns over the United States’ (US) attempts to undermine the moderate progress made through collective commitments to global challenges, the international community has been shaken, urgently seeking the most effective response to this bombshell. As the Donald Trump administration ordered a comprehensive review of all multilateral organisations that the US is a member of and all international treaties it is part of, many have argued that it’s hard to imagine the future of multilateralism without the active involvement of the country.

As documented in Stewart Patrick’s 2023 paper, “Four Contending U.S. Approaches to Multilateralism,” the US has advanced multilateralism through four distinct models: the charter conception, based on the United Nations (UN) universal membership; the club approach, which unites established democracies as the cornerstone of global order; the concert model, focused on cooperation and joint action among major powers; and the coalition approach, which adapts ad hoc frameworks to specific global issues. These models have served as the cornerstone of international cooperation.

Recognising the inevitability of global cooperation and solidarity on critical issues, the South African government chose ‘Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability’ as the theme of its G20 presidency, reflecting the country’s fundamental values. Multilateralism, the practice of multiple countries working together to address global challenges, remains an essential pillar of international relations. Following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the US mobilised the international community and leveraged multilateral platforms to advance its counterterrorism efforts. In an increasingly interconnected world, no country can effectively tackle complex issues — such as terrorism, climate change, economic instability, security threats, and pandemics — alone. Multilateral cooperation ensures dialogue, mutual respect, and shared responsibility, preventing global disorder and unilateral actions that endanger the world.

Critics argue that multilateralism can be slow, unpredictable and inefficient, yet diplomacy and consensus-building take time and present a more practical approach to tackling issues that affect multiple countries. Unilateral approaches often lead to deeper divisions, whereas multilateral engagement encourages sustainable solutions that benefit all.

History has shown that multilateral institutions like the UN, the African Union (AU), and the World Trade Organization (WTO) have played crucial roles in adopting multilateralism in maintaining peace, promoting economic development, and upholding human rights. While these organisations may have flaws, their collective decision-making mechanisms allow for more balanced and inclusive solutions. However, global governing institutions have frequently failed to prevent the discrimination imposed by the Global North on the Global South in allocating essential resources.

A stark example of the disintegration of multilateralism was the dehumanisation witnessed during COVID-19. As the Chairperson of the AU during the pandemic, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa vehemently stood against the vaccine apartheid, and the unequal distribution of vaccines resulted in lower vaccination rates in developing countries. During the pandemic in 2021, sub-Saharan Africa administered only around eight doses per 1,000 people, in contrast to the global average of 150 doses per 1,000 people. While many developed countries hoarded the vaccines, denying access to countries in the Caribbean and Africa remains a significant stain on the concept of multilateralism.

Critics argue that multilateralism can be slow, unpredictable and inefficient, yet diplomacy and consensus-building take time and present a more practical approach to tackling issues that affect multiple countries. Unilateral approaches often lead to deeper divisions, whereas multilateral engagement encourages sustainable solutions that benefit all. The alternative — protectionism, isolationism, and unchecked power — has historically led to socio-economic crisis, instability and conflict.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

In their 6 March opinion article on “Multilateralism can and must deliver,” Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez regard the need to strengthen multilateralism as not only a moral issue but an economic risk for the global community. To address these, they argue that the international financial system needs reform to give the Global South more representation and ensure debt relief initiatives and equitable, predictable access to resources.

Many developing countries, particularly African ones, continue to experience the debt burden, rising penury, fiscal imbalance, and dilapidating infrastructures. This calls for an urgent response from individual countries and the collective global environment. In their 6 March opinion article on “Multilateralism can and must deliver,” Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez regard the need to strengthen multilateralism as not only a moral issue but an economic risk for the global community. To address these, they argue that the international financial system needs reform to give the Global South more representation and ensure debt relief initiatives and equitable, predictable access to resources. Ultimately, multilateralism is not just a choice but a necessity. As global challenges grow more complex, cooperation remains the best path forward, proving that multilateralism can never be wrong in promoting a more prosperous, peaceful and just international system.

Thus, the South African G20 presidency presents a significant platform to elevate the perspectives of the Global South and strengthen African agency in championing inclusive economic growth, sustainable development, and more equitable global governance. It offers an opportunity to encourage deeper cooperation on critical issues such as climate change, inequality, and debt relief, benefiting African and non-African countries. With South Africa leading several key G20 meetings this year and hosting the Summit in November, all attention is focused on its role in shaping global discussions for Africa’s benefit. In this regard, South Africa should leverage its G20 Presidency to cultivate the necessary expertise for effectively navigating the resurgence of aggressive geopolitical competition and the growing diplomatic crises that threaten global stability.

Adeoye O. Akinola is Head of the African Union Studies Programme at the Institute for Pan-African Thought and Conversation (IPATC), University of Johannesburg.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

