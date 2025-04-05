MSI Nigeria Reproductive Choices in Adamawa says it averted 214 maternal deaths and prevented 16,623 unsafe abortions in 2024.
Oyewole Adejumi, MSI’s Social Behavioral Change and Communication Officer, on Friday in Yola, disclosed this at a media roundtable on accountability to key stakeholders in their effort to serve vulnerable population in Nigeria.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting, organised by INGO Forum, had the theme “Transparency in action: INGOs driving impact through accountability in Nigeria.”
Mr Adejumi said their efforts were aimed at improving sexual and reproductive health through accessible, high-quality services.
“We provide comprehensive SRH services such as family planning, contraceptive options, menstrual health, cervical cancer screening and other reproductive health choices to empower families, especially women and girls,” he said.
According to him, during the period under review, MSI Nigeria reached 3.58 million clients, averted 20,053 maternal deaths, and prevented 1.6 million unsafe abortions in the country.
He added that for accountability, they worked with federal, state, and community partners, ensuring transparency through data quality, clinical standards, and stakeholders.
Emmanuel Ande, a resource person, tasked journalists to always abide by the ethics of the profession on humanitarian reporting and ensure accountability for government, victims and the partners.
“Highlight humanitarian needs- emphasise the urgent needs of affected populations, including food, shelter, medical care, and protection.
“Account for multiple perspectives- present diverse viewpoints and avoid promoting any single narrative or agenda.
“Ensure accuracy and objectivity- adhere to journalistic standards of accuracy, fairness, and impartiality,” he said.
Mr Ande further advised the participants to be mindful of language use, bearing in mind that it should be sensitive, respectful, and avoiding perpetuating stereotypes or causing further harm.
