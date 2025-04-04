President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Nasir Abdulsalam as the Managing Director, Ajaokuta Steel Company.

The appointment takes effect from 3rd April 2025 and is in accordance with the provisions of the Certain Political and Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc) Act 2008 as amended.

Until his appointment, Mr Abdulsalam served as the Technical Adviser to the Honourable Minister of Steel Development as well as the Special Assistant (Academics) to Director General of National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS).

President Tinubu tasks the appointee to leverage on his wealth of experience in the steel industry in his new assignment in revolutionising the company to generate important upstream and downstream industrial and economic activities that will position the nation as the industrial hub of Africa in line with the diversification drive of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Segun Imohiosen

Director, Information & Public Relations

for: Secretary to the Government of the Federation

