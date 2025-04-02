The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has approved the recruitment of 34 resident doctors for a seven-year residency training to enhance healthcare delivery in FCT.
The Senior Special Assistant to the minister on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.
Mr Olayinka explained that the 34 doctors would be the first batch of 60 medical doctors approved for residency training in eight specialties in FCT Administration hospitals.
He noted that five out of the 34 doctors would work in the psychiatric department, four in internal medicine and one in general surgery.
|
Others, he said would comprise one in anesthesiology, eight in family medicine, six in ophthalmology and nine in obstetrics and gynaecology.
READ ALSO: Tinubu appoints new chairperson for National Health Insurance Authority, NHIA
“This is the first time this is being done outside employees of the Health Management Board, thereby, giving doctors more opportunity and bringing more competent hands into healthcare delivery in the FCT,” he said.
Mr Olayinka added that the remaining 26 doctors would be recruited in due course by the FCTA Civil Service Commission.
He said that the 26 doctors would comprise one for psychiatry department, four for internal medicine, eight for general surgery, five in anesthesiology, and eight paediatrics.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999