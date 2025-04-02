The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has approved the recruitment of 34 resident doctors for a seven-year residency training to enhance healthcare delivery in FCT.

The Senior Special Assistant to the minister on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Mr Olayinka explained that the 34 doctors would be the first batch of 60 medical doctors approved for residency training in eight specialties in FCT Administration hospitals.

He noted that five out of the 34 doctors would work in the psychiatric department, four in internal medicine and one in general surgery.

Others, he said would comprise one in anesthesiology, eight in family medicine, six in ophthalmology and nine in obstetrics and gynaecology.

“This is the first time this is being done outside employees of the Health Management Board, thereby, giving doctors more opportunity and bringing more competent hands into healthcare delivery in the FCT,” he said.

Mr Olayinka added that the remaining 26 doctors would be recruited in due course by the FCTA Civil Service Commission.

He said that the 26 doctors would comprise one for psychiatry department, four for internal medicine, eight for general surgery, five in anesthesiology, and eight paediatrics.

(NAN)

