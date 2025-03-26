Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State on Tuesday praised President Bola Tinubu for his administration’s commitment to the second phase of the Nembe-Brass Road project.

Mr Diri made the commendation during a courtesy visit by the project’s contractors, A.I.L Infrastructure Limited, in Yenagoa.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the project had been on the drawing board for over 60 years. It was initiated by the Diri administration in 2022, with 60 per cent of the 21km first phase already completed.

The governor expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for mobilising the contractor to the site, saying the Nembe-Brass Road was not just an infrastructure project but vital to the state’s economic development.

In spite of the project’s high cost, Mr Diri said his administration started it because of its significance not just for the local communities but for Bayelsa and Nigeria as a whole.

The governor stated that the road construction was long overdue, given the contributions of Nembe and Brass local government areas to the national economy.

He expressed optimism that, based on the contractor’s timeline, the project would be completed before his second tenure ends.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Diri assures contractor of cooperation

Mr Diri assured the contractor of cooperation and directed the state’s Ministry of Works and Infrastructure and the chairpersons of Brass and Nembe councils to work closely with them.

He said, “You might not fully understand the level of joy this project brings to Bayelsa, particularly to the people of Nembe and Brass local government areas.

“I want this on record and for the media to highlight what is happening in our state. There is a lot of misinformation, and this event will help set the record straight.

“Bayelsa has three senatorial districts, and each one leads to the Atlantic Ocean. This project has been discussed for years, but now, it is becoming a reality.

“Let me express my sincere gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering support and commitment to Bayelsa’s development.

“To me and the people of Bayelsa, this project reaffirms the President’s vision for inclusivity in national growth and development.

“The people of Bayelsa deeply appreciate this milestone, which the president has approved for our state.

“This road is not just an infrastructure project but a long-overdue economic lifeline. Our government took the bold step to begin the Nembe-Brass Road despite its financial demands.

“But we were driven by the need to enhance connectivity, stimulate economic growth, and unlock the economic potential of the Atlantic Ocean.”

Earlier, the chairperson of A.I.L Infrastructure Limited, Biodun Otunola, said the second phase was awarded in July 2024, and preliminary work had already begun.

He explained that, due to Bayelsa’s swampy terrain, the project would use concrete road technology, which was the best option for the job.

Mr Otunola assured that the project would meet high standards and be completed on schedule.

He requested the state government’s support in community liaison and security and asked for a date to be set for the project’s flag-off.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

