A delegation of the Nasiru Haladu Danu Foundation (NHD), on Monday, visited the National Hospital and Kuje Custodial Centre in Abuja where it donated essential supplies encompassing maternal/infant care and food items to mothers and inmates.
The NHD Foundation is focused on philanthropic activities for healthcare, education and development.
The Chairman of the foundation, Nasiru Danu, represented by his wife, Amne Danu, was received at the hospital by the Head of Department Obstetrics and Gynecology, Idris Liman.
Mrs Danu, accompanied by members of the foundation, went round the wards sharing the items to the mothers. The baby items consisted of diapers, wipes, antiseptic and umbilicare gel.
The foundation also distributed 100 cartons of food items, consisting of rice, oil, and tomato paste, to the new mothers.
Mrs Danu said her own maternal experience was the driving force of the philanthropic festure. “I am a mother and I have kids, so that is more reason why I wanted to come here and help my fellow women and their kids as well,” she said.
The women beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the foundation for the items they received.
“It’s much, we are not expecting this kind of gift, but we are grateful”, Miracle Ramiah, a postpartum mother, said.
Having given birth to preterm twins, Patience Abba described her emergency hospital admission.
Mrs Abba lauded the hospital’s immediate response but also acknowledged the challenges brought on by economic hardship, making the donations a welcome relief.
“The hardship and how to cope in the hospital is indeed stressful. We thank God for this kind of organisation, they make us smile every time feeling that we can still come out of it.”
NHD Foundation visits Kuje Correctional Centre
The foundation also visited the Kuje Custodial Centre to donate food items to the inmates. The delegation was received by the Controller of Corrections, Federal Capital Territory Command, Ajibogun Olatunbosun, who received the items on behalf of the inmates.
He expressed gratitude to the NHD Foundation. While urging them to continue their humanitarian services, Mr Olatunbosun said the facility needs vocational skills items for its inmates.
