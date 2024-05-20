A Nigerian businessman and philanthropist, Nasiru Danu, has been nominated for the Forbes Best of Africa “Outstanding Leadership in Business and Philanthropy” award for 2024.

This was disclosed by the organisers of the award, Foreign Investment Network (FIN), in a letter to Mr Danu.

The group said the nomination was based on Mr Danu’s business and philanthropic activities in Nigeria.

“Your contributions to society through Casiva Limited and the NHD Foundation showcase a commitment to both economic development and social welfare, making a positive impact on various sectors and communities,” it said in the letter.

“Your exemplary leadership skills in fostering innovation, supporting humanitarian causes, ultimately contributing to societal progress and well-being makes you a deserving candidate for this esteemed recognition.”

The award will be formally conferred at the annual award ceremony scheduled for 28 and 29 June at the Marriott Hotel in Lisbon, Portugal.

Mr Danu is the Chairman of Casiva Limited and founder of NHD Foundation, an organisation involved in philanthropic activities and the promotion of polo, a game popular among the elites and aristocrats of Northern Nigeria.

A member of the royal family of the Dutse Emirate of Jigawa State, he was last month turbanned as the Sardauna of Dutse by the emir, Muhammad Sanusi.

The ceremony was attended by former President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Kashim Shettima and other dignitaries.

