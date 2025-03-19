Today, most newspapers reported that President Bola Tinubu suspended the governor, deputy governor and state house of assembly of Rivers State.

The crisis in Rivers State has dominated headlines for weeks, and the President’s recent declaration of a state of emergency increased newspapers’ coverage of the issue.

Tribune’s report headline read, “Tinubu puts Rivers under emergency rule.”

The Daily Times also reported, “Tinubu declares state of emergency in Rivers.”

The Vanguard’s cover page headline rea,d “Tension as Tinubu declares state of emergency in Rivers.”

Leadership said, “STATE OF EMERGENCY: Tinubu Suspends Fubara, Deputy, Ti Rivers Lawmakers For 6 Months.”

“Tinubu Declares State of Emergency in Rivers State,” This Day headline read.

According to The Sun, “Hurricane Tinubu sweeps out Gov Fubara, lawmakers.”

Punch reported, “Emergency rule Soldiers, tanks move into Rivers Govt House.”

The Matrix reported, “State Of Emergency In Rivers State: Outrage Trails President Tinubu’s Action.”

According to the Independent Newspaper, “Tinubu Draws Criticisms Over State Of Emergency In Rivers.”

Daily Trust headline read, “Tinubu erred by removing Fubara, dep – Lawyer.”

The Point also reported, “Tinubu declares state of emergency in Rivers.”

Other headlines are; “Rivers pipeline explosion may cost $35.3m loss daily as state of emergency begins,” The Guardian reported.

It also wrote, “Senate braces for backlash as social media bill scales second reading.”

The Hope newspaper reported, “Ondo Police nab okada riders supplying food to kidnappers in forests.”

One of The Nation’s headlines read, “House of Reps passes Tax Reform Bill.”

Business Day saysy, “Widening skills gap keeps millions of Nigerians jobless.”

We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.

