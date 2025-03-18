The Nigerian Army has commenced the enforcement of compliance to a curfew imposed by the Aniocha South Local Council in the Ogwashi-Uku community in Delta State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the curfew was imposed following the wave of violent kidnappings in Ogwashi-Uku community, headquarters of Aniocha South Local Government Area.

The latest development followed a general outcry by the villagers, after soldiers had stormed the community at about 9 p.m. on the night of Sunday, 16 March 2025, forcefully closing shops and assaulting villagers seen on the streets.

Army speaks

However, the Spokesperson of the 63 Brigade, Nigeria Army, Asaba, Emmanuel Onoja told the NAN on Monday night that the presence of the soldiers followed the resurgence of violent kidnappings in Ogwashi-Uku and its environs over the past three months.

“What happened last Sunday night was a case of emergency. We received a distress call that there was a kidnapping incident going on in that area, so a team of soldiers responded to the emergency.

“However, when they got there, because it was almost dark, so in our bid to capture the kidnappers, the suspects ran and infiltrated the streets, thereby mixing with the villagers on the streets.

“And you know as a professional army, we cannot open fire in the street where there are many villagers, so the suspects were able to escape.

“So, the soldiers decided to clear the streets and send everyone inside because it was already late. We learnt there is a curfew. Just that the residents were not observing it.

“The curfew is between 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., imposed by the local government council to check the rampant cases of kidnappings in the community, but the people have not been observing the curfew order.

“So, following the incident, the soldiers decided to enforce the curfew so that the situation could be put under control. That is what happened,” said Mr Onoja, a major.

Cry for justice

However, many residents of the community who witnessed the incident have cried out for justice over what they described as a horrible ordeal in the hands of the soldiers.

NAN gathered that most residents who were out on the streets that Sunday night sustained minor injuries as they ran for safety following the soldiers’ invasion.

Some shop owners complained of harassment and intimidation from the soldiers who stormed drinking bars, assaulting customers and shutting down businesses.

A community youth leader, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN on the phone that many of the villagers were not aware of any curfew in place in the community.

“We were surprised by the soldier’s behaviour; many residents who witnessed the attack got injured, some fell inside gutters while running, and many others received the beatings of their lives.

“A friend of mine who runs a barbing saloon was flogged and he fell down begging the soldiers to allow him close his shop.

“In as much as we appreciate the job the soldiers came to do, we also expect them to respect our freedom to exercise our rights, not intimidation and harassment,” he said.

(NAN)

