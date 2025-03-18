A Bill requiring social media platforms and bloggers operating in Nigeria to establish physical offices with verifiable addresses within the country has passed second reading at the Senate.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the passage during the plenary on Tuesday after most of the senators supported it through voice votes.

Following its passage, the bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Information Communication Technology (ICT) and Cyber Security for further deliberation and a public hearing.

The committee was directed to report back within two months.

The bill also proposed that bloggers operating in Nigeria must have clear records and data of their employees.

It was sponsored by Ned Nwoko, the senator representing Delta North Senatorial District.

Mr Nwoko, while leading debate on the blll, argued that it would ensure that digital businesses contribute a certain percentage to Nigeria’s revenue.

He said the bill was not proposed to attack social media platforms but a way of increasing the revenue of the country through the digital space.

The senator explained that the lack of social media platforms to have identifiable physical offices in Nigeria has led to several challenges including limited representation for resolving user complaints, managing content specific to Nigeria, increasing loss of economic opportunities, employment generation, and legal compliance

Mr Nwoko therefore called on the lawmakers to support passage of the bill.

Ebonyi Central Senator, Kenneth Eze, seconded passage of the bill for second reading.

After the passage, Mr Akpabio said the bill was not an attempt to regulate the social media but to increase revenue of the country.

“The world has gone digital. I’ve taken cognisance of the need that those who are in the business of ICT needs to have a physical address but bloggers are slightly different because they can do their business from anywhere.

“While we’re in public hearing, people should be invited for their views. I don’t want the world to misunderstand us that the Senate wants to gag social media, it is about tax. For the purpose of tax, this is a good bill,” Mr Akpabio said.

Details later…

