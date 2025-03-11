The House of Representatives has urged the Nigerian Army to release the detained innocent members of the Okuama community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State or charge them to court.
The call was a sequel to the adoption of a motion moved by Francis Waive (APC-Delta) at plenary on Tuesday in Abuja.
Moving the motion, Mr Waive recalled the unfortunate killing of 17 soldiers on 14 March 2024, whose lifeless bodies were discovered in the Okuama community.
He said the incident led to the reprisal destruction of the community and the arrest of some residents by the army.
|
The lawmaker further stated that since the event happened, the perpetrators of the crime had not been arrested despite claims that the alleged criminals were known to the authorities.
“Several innocent indigenes of the community, including Prof. Arthur Ekpekpo, Chief Belvis Adogo, Mr Dennis Amlaka, Miss Owhemu Mabel and Pa James Oghoroko, who died in custody, among others, were detained and have since been in detention.
“The affected community requested that a judicial inquiry be made to look into the facts of the events, an option that was not considered.
“The Committee on Defence conducted an investigation into the matter, in which the army refused to participate.
READ ALSO: Senate urges INEC to conduct bye-elections in Edo, Anambra
“The Nigerian Army decided to conduct their own investigations; it is believed that by now, one year later, they should have had sufficient time to conclude investigations,” he said.
The House urged the army to release the investigation’s report and rebuild the homes destroyed by their men in the wake of the incident.
In his ruling, the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, mandated the Committee on Defence to ensure compliance and report to the house within four weeks for further legislative action.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999