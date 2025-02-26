The police in Plateau have foiled a kidnap attempt and arrested four suspects at Little Rayfield Community in Jos South Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Alfred Alabo, the police spokesperson, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday in Jos.

Mr Alabo, who said that the incident occurred on Tuesday night, however, said that two policemen were killed during the operation.

“The command wishes to inform the general public of the arrest of four suspects during a foiled kidnap incident at Little Rayfield- Bukuru road.

“Sadly, two of our personnel attached to the Force Investigation Department (IRT), on special duty in Jos, lost their lives while exchanging gunfire with the suspected kidnappers.

“The case is under investigation; further development would be communicated in due course,” he said.

Mr Alabo urged residents of the state to remain calm, insisting that the situation was under control.

The police spokesman said that all efforts were being made to apprehend other suspects who escaped.

He said that all those involved in the incident would face the full wrath of the law.

(NAN)

