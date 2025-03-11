The police on Tuesday arraigned a 50-year-old woman, Idayat Odunola, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, for allegedly failing to produce a suspect.
The prosecution charged Ms Odunola with conspiracy and perverting the course of justice.
She, however, pleaded not guilty before an Iyaganku Magistrate’s Court.
The prosecutor, Musbau Lawal, an assistant superintendent of police, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on 31 December 2024 at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Iyaganku, Ibadan.
Mr Lawal said that Ms Odunola stood as surety for one Segun Ilemobayo, who was allegedly involved in a fraud and stealing case.
The prosecutor said that Ms Odunola failed to produce the suspect on 3 January and dates when he was needed at the SCID.
He said that the offences contravened Sections 516 and 126(1) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.
The Magistrate, Olaolu Olanipekun, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 and two sureties in like sum.
He adjourned the case until April 10 for hearing.
(NAN)
