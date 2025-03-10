Today, the headlines that made the front pages of Nigerian newspapers differ from one another.
While Punch reported that “Pro-Wike lawmakers give condition to meet Fubara,” Tribune reported that “Pro-Wike lawmakers give condition to meet Fubara.”
The major headline on The Nation newspaper’s front page read, “Cold war persists between Fubara and lawmakers.”
The National Economy reported, “Cargo Clearance Cost At Ports Rises By 500% In 5 Years.”
|
“Address Farmers’ Challenges Now, Experts Tell FG,” Leadership Newspaper said.
According to the Liberty newspaper, “10th NASS faces public scrutiny, urged to rebuild credibility.”
The Daily Monitor wrote, “ABACHA’S FAMILY TO IBB: You were solely responsible for June 12 election annulment.”
The Matrix said, “Natasha Sexual Harassment Brouhaha: Akpabio, Saraki Fight Dirty.”
On the other hand, This Day reported “Fubara Obeys S’Court Order, Invites 27 Rivers Lawmakers for Reconciliation Meet.”
“We Are Solidly Behind Akpoti-Uduaghan – Kogi Youth,” according to New Nigerian.
Some other major headlines are; “External reserves’ decline no deal breaker for investors,” Business Day reported.
The Sun reported that “Catholic bishops warn Tinubu, political leaders.”
The Point reported, “Party stalwarts write off PDP, admit precarious position.”
Vanguard disclosed “How unity schools crashed from glory to dishonour.”
We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.
